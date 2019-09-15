Mrs. Nettie Harris Kitt Summerville, SC (Jedburg Section) - In profound sorrow we announce the passing of Mrs. Nettie Harris Kitt, 71 of Summerville, SC (Jedburg Section) who entered into eternal rest on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at a local hospital. Mrs. Kitt is the beloved wife of Deacon Ezekiel Kitt, the devoted mother of Mrs. Sonya D. Fouse (Steven) the sister of Mr. Arthur Harris, the stepmother of Mr. Tyrone Kitt (Dorothy), Mrs. Vera Felder, Mrs. Octavia Bennett (Ronnie), Mrs. Trina Millhouse (Tillman), Mrs. Philemina Worley (Stacey). The grandmother of Mr. Tyrell Harris and the step grandmother of (9) and the step great-grandmother of (8). Funeral Notice Forthcoming. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.serenitymortuaryinc.com. Professional services entrusted to: THE SERENITY MORTUARY, INC. "Making the Inevitable Pleasant", 209 Old Trolley Road, Summerville, SC 29485. Office: (843) 225-7800 / Fax: (843) 225-7803. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 16, 2019