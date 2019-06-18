Nettie Virginia Bane Padgett Ladson- Nettie Virginia Bane Padgett, 85, of Ladson, South Carolina, wife of Hartley Padgett entered into eternal rest Monday, June 17, 2019. Her Funeral Service will be held Thursday, June 20, 2019 in J. HENRY STUHR, INC. WEST ASHLEY CHAPEL, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway at 10:00 a.m. Interment, Live Oak Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Thursday one hour prior to the service in the West Ashley Chapel. Nettie was born November 16, 1933 in Hendersonville, North Carolina, daughter of the late Clyde Hampton Bane and Margaret Louise Garren Bane. She was a member of Riverbluff Baptist Church and a member of the social committee. Nettie is survived by her husband of 42 years, Hartley; three sons: Charles Michael "Mike" London (Vickie) of Moncks Corner, SC, Douglas Ray London of DeRitter, LA and David Allen London of Summerville, SC; three daughters: Lillian Diane London of Ridgeville, SC, Sandra Plowden of Charleston, SC and Tammy Eidem of Ladson, SC; three sisters: Lilly Hawkins of Hendersonville, NC, Dot Jones of Jacksonville, FL and Peggy Hamon of Goose Creek, SC; two brothers: John Bane of Baltimore, MD and Gordon Bane; 15 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren. Memorials may be made to Riverbluff Baptist Church, 5421 Riverbluff Parkway, N. Charleston, SC 29420. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary