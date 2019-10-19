|
|
Nettie Wells Charleston - Nettie Lou Hampton Wells, 87, widow of George Dewey Wells, Jr., entered into eternal rest on October 13, 2019. The family will receive friends between 5:00 PM and 7:00 PM, Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at the James A. McAlister Funeral Home, 1620 Savannah Hwy., Charleston. Service and Burial will be private. Online condolences may be offered at www.CharlestonFunerals.com. Nettie Lou was born to John O. Hampton and Ethel Thomas Hampton on August 19, 1932, in Melbourne, Florida. She was the oldest of their three daughters. Her formal education included one year of college at Florida State University. Nettie would marry the love of her life, George, in 1953 and spend he next 56 years married to him until he passed from this life to wait for her on the other side. She was a wonderful wife and mother and worked many jobs from telephone operator to bowling alley manager, where she discovered her great passion for bowling, until she found her career at American Mutual Insurance Company. She would spend the next 30 years with them, rising to become an Accountant Supervisor. Nettie Lou loved bowling and spent many years as an active bowler. She bowled in many leagues and tournaments. She especially loved going to the regional and national tournaments. When knee surgery prevented her from bowling, she still went with her friends to support them. She was also an avid fan of the Carolina Stingrays. She loved her Rays! She was a starting member of the Booster Club and one of the earliest supporters. She never missed a home game and when the Rays were out of town, she listened to their games on the radio. She is survived by her sister, Beverly; her son, Wayne; her grandchildren, Chris, Andrew, Leigh Ann, and Nicolette. She is also survived by eight great-grandchildren. Nettie Lou was a great wife and mother, a loyal and true friend. Rest in peace mom, we will see you soon. Arrangements by JAMES A. MCALISTER, Inc. (843) 766-1365. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 20, 2019