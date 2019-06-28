Nicholas J. Colaricci, Jr. CHARLESTON - It is with sad heart to announce the passing of Nicholas J. Colaricci Jr. of West Ashley, South Carolina. Known to his friends and family as a loving father and good friend, Nick passed on June 19th after a short illness. Nick is survived by his daughters Nanette, Cathy, Ami, Susan and Sarah and will be missed by his long term companion Kathleen Johnson of West Ashley, her daughter, Shanen Ilg and grandson, Jonathan Ilg of Summerville. Nick moved from Dayton, Ohio to Charleston in 1997. He loved the ocean, enjoyed the beauty of the Low Country (especially his times at Magnolia Gardens and Folly Beach) and his volunteering jobs at the many stage and music events in the Holy City. He found a spiritual home at Unity of Charleston and his Minister Reverend Ed Kosak and the loving congregants there. In the past twenty years his work included rehabilitating men in detention with life skills, helping women learn employable skills to take them back in to the workforce, mentoring at risk youth and most recently providing supportive care to those in need through Visiting Angels. His favorite hobby was being a Caring Clown along with his dog, Sasha. Together they visited nursing centers, schools and hospitals bringing laughter and fun performances to those in need. "Jasper", Nick's clown identity, was something he also shared at church and parties encouraging others to try out Caring Clowning themselves. Nick's kindness and positivity will be a treasured memory along with his super loving hugs. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 29, 2019