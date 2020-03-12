Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
James A. Dyal Funeral Home
303 S. Main Street
Summerville, SC 29483
(843) 873-4040
Nicholas Payton Davis

Nicholas Payton Davis Obituary
Nicholas Payton Davis Summerville - Nicholas Payton Davis, 18, of Summerville, passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020, at Trident Medical Center. Family and friends are invited to attend his visitation on Sunday, March 15, 2020 from 1 o'clock to 3 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. A funeral service will begin at 3 o'clock. Burial will follow at Dorchester Memory Gardens, 11000 Dorchester Rd., Summerville, SC 29485. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Dorchester Paws, 136 4 Paws Lane, Summerville, SC 29483. Nicholas was born on July 5, 2001 in Summerville, SC, son of Philip Wayne Davis and Rosemary Catherine Daly Davis. He graduated from Summerville High School Class of 2019. He enjoyed fishing with his dad, being outdoors, and spending time with his cousins and friends. Survivors in addition to his parents are: brother, Philip Wayne Davis II (Mary Catherine Gilreath) of Goose Creek; niece, Elora Jane Davis; grandfather, Garris Robert Davis of Hanahan; grandmothers: Mary Lambert Daly (George Taylor) of Summerville; uncles: John Daly (Jessica) of Summerville, Anthony Daly of Summerville, and Russell Brockman of Lake Charles, LA; cousins: Brianna Daly Smith (Joshua), Valerie Daly (Preston), Michael Daly, Vivian Rose Daly, Sophia Wren Daly, Gina Marie Lambert (Greg), Gregory Balcerzak, Alston Badger, and Joseph Lambert (Twee). A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 13, 2020
