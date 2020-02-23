Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
James A. Dyal Funeral Home
303 S. Main Street
Summerville, SC 29483
(843) 873-4040
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
James A. Dyal Funeral Home
303 S. Main Street
Summerville, SC 29483
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
1:00 PM
James A. Dyal Funeral Home
303 S. Main Street
Summerville, SC 29483
Nicholas S. Leslie


1979 - 2020
Nicholas S. Leslie Obituary
Nicholas S. Leslie Summerville - Nicholas S. Leslie, 40, of Summerville, husband of Holly Johns Leslie, passed away, Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at his residence. Family and friends are invited to attend his visitation on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, from 11 to 1 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. Funeral Service will follow at 1 o'clock in the chapel at the funeral home. Burial will be at Limestone Baptist Church Cemetery, Dorchester, SC. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Dorchester Paws, 136 4 Paws Lane, Summerville, SC 29483. Nick was born February 28, 1979, in Charleston, son of Kathy Mizell Woods of Summerville and the late David Leslie. He was a graduate of Summerville High School. Nick was an avid pool player and member of the American Pool Players Association. He was an avid Dart player and member of the Palmetto Darts and Lowcountry Darts Associations. He also enjoyed playing video games; loved NASCAR; he was a DIE Hard Gamecock Fan; loved da bears; enjoyed the outdoors and enjoyed corn hole. Nick was a lovable, kind, outgoing person but most of all Nick enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He will be sorely missed and loved by all who knew him. Survivors include his wife Holly and mother: Kathy Woods and step-father: John Woods of Summerville, two sisters and one brother: Kristy Leslie Bailey (Richard) of Goose Creek, Jessica Woods Davis of Hanahan and Robert Zachary Woods (Allie) of Ladson, grandfather: Robert Woods of Bonneau, four nephews and three nieces and numerous aunts and uncles. He was predeceased by grandparents: James Henry Mizell and Annie Bishop Mizell. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 24, 2020
