Nick M. Mahieu Moncks Corner - Nick Maurice Mahieu, 59, of Moncks Corner passed away Tuesday July 29, 2019 in a local hospital. Nick was born February 6, 1960 in Chateauroux, France, a son of the late Donald L. Mahieu, Sr. and the late Marie Van Allen Mahieu Vaughn. A Berkeley High School graduate and member of First Baptist Church of Cordesville, Nick spent over 30 years in law enforcement. He served as a police officer in Charleston, Goose Creek, Mt. Pleasant and retired from Charleston Aviation Authority. Nick was a true outdoorsman, he was a farrier by trade in his younger years; he also spent time in Montana participating in bow elk hunts. He loved hunting and fishing and recently in his retirement began working and sharing his knowledge at Anglers in Moncks Corner. He will be sadly missed by his family, friends and community. Surviving are a brother- Donald L. Mahieu, Jr. and his wife, Peggy of Dallas, Ga.; a nephew- Josh G. Mahieu and his wife, Amber, of Murfreesboro, Tn., a niece- Ashlee D. Mahieu and her fiance, Ian Robertson, of Telford Pa.; his step-father and friend- Jerry Vaughn of Moncks Corner. His funeral service will be held at First Baptist Church of Cordesville, Saturday August 3, 2019 at 12 o'clock noon. Interment will follow in the church cemetery, directed by Russell Funeral Chapel. The family will receive friends at the church from 11 o'clock until the hour of service. In memory of Nick's mother, memorials may be made to , 2090 Executive Hall Rd., Suite 30, Charleston SC 29407. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 2, 2019