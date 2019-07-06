Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
James A. Dyal Funeral Home
303 S. Main Street
Summerville, SC 29483
(843) 873-4040
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:45 AM
James A. Dyal Funeral Home
303 S. Main Street
Summerville, SC 29483
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Saint John the Beloved Catholic Church
28 Sumter Ave
Summerville, SC
View Map
Nicolas E. Godinez


1922 - 2019
Nicolas E. Godinez Obituary
Nicolas E. Godinez Summerville - Nicolas E. Godinez, 96, of Davie, Florida, passed away peacefully on July 2, 2019 after a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer's Disease. He was born on October 15, 1922 in Santiago de Cuba to father Nicolas Godinez Carreno and mother Pilar Prieto Aragon. Nicolas emigrated to New York City in 1947. He is survived by his son Nicholas Godinez and wife Lilian, daughter Aselita Garcia and husband Manuel and many loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and extended family. Nicolas was the patriarch of his family and was a loving father, husband, grandfather, great-grandfather and a true and dedicated friend to everyone. He loved to play the piano and entertain family and friends. Nicolas is predeceased by his wife of 27 years, Lucille Sutton Godinez. Nicolas (affectionately called Nick) and Lucille spent most of their married life in Summerville, SC where Lucille's daughter and son-in-law, the late Barbara Ann Murphy and the late CDR Patrick Joseph Murphy lived. There they enjoyed being surrounded by loving Murphy grandchildren and great- grandchildren. They also loved traveling together and many of those trips involved Bingo tournaments, which the four enjoyed together. Nick had a gentle, loving heart, full of laughter and will be missed, but will always be remembered with love and affection. Family and friends are invited to attend his visitation on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 from 10 o'clock to 11:45 at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will follow at 12 o'clock at Saint John the Beloved Catholic Church 28 Sumter Ave, Summerville, SC 29483. Rite of Committal with Final Commendation will follow at Dorchester Memory Gardens 11000 Dorchester Road Summerville, SC 29485. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to a . A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 7, 2019
