Nicole Ann "Nicky" Murray
Nicole "Nicky" Ann Murray N. CHARLESTON - Nicole "Nicky" Ann Murray, 56, passed away in her sleep on July 14, 2020. Nicky enjoyed life's little things like shopping and ceramics. She was predeceased by her parents, John B. & Dorothy M. Murray and her brother, Jimmy. She is survived by her brother, John B. Murray and his wife, Jean, along with her nephew, John Murray and his family, who reside in Durango, CO and her niece, Katie Stohs and her family, who reside in Alexandria, VA. A memorial service will be held on August 11, her birthday, at Stella Maris Catholic Church on Sullivan's Island at 10:30 am. Memorials may be made to The Disabilities Board of Charleston County, 995 Morrison Drive, Charleston,SC29413. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.
