Nicole Michelle Jackson CHARLESTON - Nicole Michelle Jackson, 30, of Charleston, South Carolina, passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 12 Noon in The Palmetto Mortuary Memorial Chapel, 1122 Morrison Dr. Charleston, SC 29403. She will be laid to rest in Sunset Memorial Gardens, 2915 Ashley Phosphate Rd., North Charleston, SC 29418. Visitation with the family will be held this evening from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the mortuary. Nicole is survived by her devoted mother, Norma Jackson; father, Marion B. Jackson (Cara); maternal grandmother, Mrs. Lucille Viola Harrison; paternal grandfather, Mr. Harold Jackson; aunts, Albertha Brown (David), of McDonough, GA and Patricia Palmer (Carlin) of Jacksonville, FL; uncles: Michael Harrison, Anthony Harrison and Harold Jackson, Jr., all of Charleston, SC; grandaunts, Susie Brown and Kathy Robinson Nelson (William) and a host of other loving relatives and dear friends. She is preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Mr. Jake Harrison, Jr. and paternal grandmother, Mrs. Elizabeth Jackson. Family and friends may visit at 42 St. Margaret St., Charleston, SC 29403. Expressions of sympathy to the family may be made online at www.palmettomortuary.com. PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ENTRUSTED TO THE PALMETTO MORTUARY, INC., 1122 MORRISON DRIVE, CHARLESTON, SC 29403. OFFICE: 843.727.1230 and FAX: 843.724.3528. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 25, 2019