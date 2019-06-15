In Loving Memory Of NIGIL A'KEEM DEMARIO PENDERGRASS, SR. July 5, 1992 - June 16, 2015 Nigil, Today made 4 years, And it still feels like yesterday. We ask ourselves can this be real? Still heartfelt tears dont' go way Always, remembering all the things about you, Never forgetting the beautiful person you were. If God would grant us one wish, It's to hug, kiss and always be with you too. Missing you Always, Mom (Theresa), Dad (Nathaniel) and (Aubrey Sr.), Children (Ashlynn and Nigil Jr.), Sister (Miracle), Brother (James II and Aubrey Jrs.), Nephew (Jalen, Jashiah and Jakayden), Sister-In-Law (Patrice), Uncles, Aunt Cousin and Friends. Happy 27th Birthday Nigil (July 5th) Happy 84th Birthday Mom (June 12th) Happy 86th Birthday Pops (June 27th) Happy Mother's Day Julia Smith Wright Happy Father's Day Thomas Sr. & Nigil Sr.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 16, 2019