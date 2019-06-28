Nikiya K. Washington

Pasley's Mortuary
1115 5Th Ave
Charleston, SC
29407
(843)-571-2300
Nikiya K. Washington N. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Ms. Nikiya Tu-Tu Washington are invited to attend her Celebration Of Life on Monday, July 1, 2019, 3:00 PM in Pasley's Mortuary Chapel, 1115 5th Ave Maryville, Charleston, SC. A gathering of family and friends will be held Sunday at the mortuary from 7-8pm. Arrangements Are Entrusted To PASLEYS MORTUARY LLC, 843-571-2300. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 29, 2019
