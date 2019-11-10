Nina Bowman Richardson Summerville - Nina Bowman Richardson, 88, widow of David Pierce Richardson, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, November 9, 2019. Funeral Services will be held 11:00 AM Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church with the Reverend Steve Mims officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Pallbearers will be David Marbert, Matthew Marbert, Brandon Askins, Barry Bowman, George Peppers, and David Collins. Visitation will be an hour before the service at the church. Nina was born on January 15, 1931, a daughter of the late William Abbott and Eula M. Barker Bowman. She was a retired bookkeeper with Westvaco and a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church. Surviving are her son, Michael (Lynne) Harley; a daughter, Renee' (Mike) Askins, all of Summerville; a step-daughter-in-law, Barbara Wright Richardson, Adams Run; a brother, Hal (Joyce) Bowman, Lynchburg, VA; grandchildren, Brandon (Shari) Askins, Melissa (David) Marbert, Kristin Harley, Ryan Gadd, Davey (Edwina) Richardson, III, Marti (Matthew) Baker, Kevin Richardson, and Thomas Richardson and 18 great-grandchildren. Memorials may be made to Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 114 Baptist Drive, St. George, SC 29477. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 11, 2019