Nina Fortini Goose Creek - Nina Allene Fortini, 91, of Goose Creek, SC, entered into eternal rest on July 4, 2020. Born on July 6, 1928 in Gilmore, MD, Nina was the daughter of the late Edgar Sweet and the late Erma Hausroth Sweet. Nina graduated from Johnstown High School and Cambria Business College. Nina was a dedicated United States Navy spouse for 30 years. She served as an assistant leader in Girl Scouts and volunteered as a Vacation Bible School assistant. She was an excellent seamstress and spent hours crocheting afghans for her family, Navy Relief and every baby in town whose parents she knew. She was also an avid baseball fan. Nina enjoyed gardening, plants and yard work. She also enjoyed her prolific collection of owl figurines from all over the world. All who knew her could count on receiving an abundance of delicious cookies that she baked, especially at Christmas. Most of all, she cherished spending time with her family. In addition to her parents, Nina is predeceased by her husband, Tom Cridie Fortini, sister, Mary Louise Poling, brother-in-law, Neil Poling and son-in-law, Robert J. Jones (B.J.). Nina is survived by her daughters, Lynne Ankersen (Ed) and Jill Jones, grandchildren Kelly Ankersen (Melissa), Kyle Ankersen, Karl Ankersen, Shannon Jones (Colter), Crystal Judd (Bryan) three great-grandchildren, Jolie Singleton, Felix Judd and Grace Ankersen, and brothers, Eddie Sweet and Gary Sweet. The family would like to thank the staff, aides and nurses at Cypress Place in Summerville for the care they provided. A graveside service will be held on Friday, July 10th at Plantation Memorial Gardens, 3345 South Live Oak Rd, Moncks Corner, SC 29461. Flowers accepted. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at www.mcalister-smith.com
