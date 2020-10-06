Noel Stephen Mermer Johns Island - Noel Stephen Mermer died late Saturday, October 3 at home after a long battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as ALS or Lou Gehrig's disease. He was 53. Noel was the publisher and co-founder of the Charleston City Paper, and while his business accomplishments were notable, he will be remembered most for being a loyal and supportive father, husband, brother, son, and friend. Noel was born in Grosse Pointe, Michigan on March 16, 1967 and studied at Michigan State University. After graduation, he moved south to Atlanta, where he found his calling as a newspaperman at the alternative weekly, Creative Loafing. He was soon promoted at the age of 26 to be publisher of a new Creative Loafing in Savannah, Ga. He was the company's youngest publisher ever and relished the role. Even at 26, his uncanny ability to manage multiple deadlines, work within a strict budget, inspire co-workers to deliver more and constantly close deals was obvious. He moved to Charleston in 1997 and realized his dream of starting and owning his own newspaper, The Charleston City Paper. Over the course of 20-plus years, he touched many lives in his role as publisher. He loved to tell his City Paper family "Back to Work!" and many co-workers considered him a personal mentor as well as a boss. He enjoyed telling friends and acquaintances "not too late tonight" whenever he left a social gathering. He touched countless people's lives from his family, friends to co-workers. You always knew where you stood with Noel, as his bravery and honesty, allowed him to say exactly what he was thinking. His big personality lit up every room. In 2003, Noel married Christine and they were soon blessed with two sons, Noel and Bennett. He loved taking his sons deep-sea fishing and watching them play their favorite sports. He was an incredible Dad, and cherished every moment with his boys, and has ensured they share his determination, compassion, generosity and humor. Noel is survived by his wife and sons along with his sister and brother-in-law Sheila and Bryce Mutz of Atlanta, nephews, Bryce and Blake, and his in-laws, Suzanne Boren of Mount Pleasant, and Cecil and Cindy Boren of Greensboro, North Carolina. He was predeceased by his father, Noel in 1992, and his mother, Carolyn in 2017. An open socially-distanced service will be held Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 10 a.m. in St Michael's Church. Additionally, the church will be offering a live stream option available https://youtu.be/J2tV5gm25kc
In lieu of flowers, the family is planning to establish a non-profit to assist future ALS families with the costs associated with caregiving and travel needed for ALS. If you are interested in donating please send an email to NoelMermerALS@gmail.com so we can send you details at a later date. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com
