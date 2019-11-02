Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nola Wright Taylor. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Nola Wright Taylor WASHINGTON, D.C. Long-time educator, sorority leader, and community volunteer Nola Wright Taylor passed on July 15, 2019 Born in Charleston, South Carolina in 1932 to Dennis Wright and Lillie Bell Wright, she graduated high school from the Avery Institute in 1951. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in education from Winston Salem State University in 1955. She married George Argunal Taylor, Jr. and moved to Massachusetts in 1956, where their daughter, LaVentrice Delaine Taylor, Ph.D. and son Dennis Argunal Taylor were born. The family moved to Hartford in 1963, and Mrs.Taylor received a Masters degree in education from the University of Hartford. She taught for 30 years in the Hartford Public Schools and retired in 1994 as special education department head at Weaver High School. She was a lifetime member of the NAACP, a member of the Palmetto Club of Hartford, and was twice elected Basileus of a Connecticut chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority. In 1998 she returned to Charleston to care for her mother. As a member of Ebenezer AME Church she led the Girl Scouts and Vacation Bible School. She also served on the board of Avery Institute at the College of Charleston. In 2014 she moved to Washington, DC to be near her son and his family. She was predeceased by her husband and daughter, and survived by son Dennis, daughter-in-law Gaye Williams, grandson Isaac Argunal Taylor, and many cousins, relatives, and friends. The inurnment will take place on Friday, November 8, 2019 at Greater St.Mark's AME Church cemetery in Adams Run, South Carolina. A memorial service will be held in Charleston at Ebenezer AME Church November 9, 2019 at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Avery Institute of Afro-American History and Culture, P.O. Box 21492, Charleston, SC. Visit our guestbook at



