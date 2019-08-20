Guest Book View Sign Service Information J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel 232 Calhoun Street Charleston , SC 29401 (843)-723-2524 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel 232 Calhoun Street Charleston , SC View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Second Presbyterian Church 342 Meeting Street Charleston , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Nolan Paul Welborn Charleston - Nolan Paul Welborn, born and raised in Charleston, South Carolina, husband of Catherine, went to be with his Lord and Savior on August 20, 2019. This is the day that the Lord has made. Rejoice and be glad in it...because you don't know how many days you have left. Mr. Welborn retired from the Federal Government after 35 years of service. He received the Navy Civilian Meritorious Award for exemplary service as the Supply Department Director, Naval Weapons Station, Charleston and was later selected by the Secretary of Defense to attend the prestigious Naval War College in Newport, Rhode Island where he earned a Master of Arts in National Security and Strategic Studies. After retiring from the government, he formed a consulting company, Welborn & Associates, helping companies to grow. His latest in a long list of clients was Atlantic Electric LLC. He served on the Board of Directors of the Charleston Naval Complex Redevelopment Authority, the Board of Directors of Hospice of Charleston, and was the Endowment Chairman at Trinity United Methodist Church. He was an active member of the SC Economic Developers Association, the SC Charleston Propeller Club, the Major General William Moultrie Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution, the Fort Sumter Camp of the Sons of Confederate Veterans, the South Carolina Irish Historical Society, the downtown Rotary, Elks Lodge #242, and Second Presbyterian Church. Additionally, he was a founding member of A Black Tie Affair. He is survived by his wife, Catherine "Winkie" Emma Wall Welborn; a daughter, September Lee "Tami" Welborn Yancone (John); one granddaughter, Mary Bess Yancone; one grandson, Sully Bennett Yancone; a sister, Sandra Jean Welborn Renzy; and four brothers: William Welborn, Lloyd Gresham Welborn, Larry Welborn and Mark Hadmon Welborn. He is also survived by an "adopted" son, Robert Edward Wall (Laura Jean) and several nieces and nephews. Paul spent most of his life married to his best friend...Winkie. Their married life was filled with ups and downs - most ups and mostly laughter and not sobs or sniffles but abounding love for each other. Theirs was a love very few get to experience. Not having more time together was Paul's one regret. His greatest wish was to spend eternity with Winkie in his arms. Remember his love for animals and Irish Setters in particular...in lieu of flowers, please make donation in Paul's memory to the Magnolia Setter Rescue, 17590 S.E. Hwy. 452, Umatilla, FL 32784 or to Second Presbyterian Church, 342 Meeting Street, Charleston, SC 29403. Relatives and Friends of Paul are invited to attend the funeral service Saturday, August 24, 2019 in Second Presbyterian Church, 342 Meeting Street at 11:00 a.m. His visitation will be held Friday in the J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. For those planning to attend his visitation, please remember that Black Tie is optional. Go with God, Paul. We love you now and forever. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.



Nolan Paul Welborn Charleston - Nolan Paul Welborn, born and raised in Charleston, South Carolina, husband of Catherine, went to be with his Lord and Savior on August 20, 2019. This is the day that the Lord has made. Rejoice and be glad in it...because you don't know how many days you have left. Mr. Welborn retired from the Federal Government after 35 years of service. He received the Navy Civilian Meritorious Award for exemplary service as the Supply Department Director, Naval Weapons Station, Charleston and was later selected by the Secretary of Defense to attend the prestigious Naval War College in Newport, Rhode Island where he earned a Master of Arts in National Security and Strategic Studies. After retiring from the government, he formed a consulting company, Welborn & Associates, helping companies to grow. His latest in a long list of clients was Atlantic Electric LLC. He served on the Board of Directors of the Charleston Naval Complex Redevelopment Authority, the Board of Directors of Hospice of Charleston, and was the Endowment Chairman at Trinity United Methodist Church. He was an active member of the SC Economic Developers Association, the SC Charleston Propeller Club, the Major General William Moultrie Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution, the Fort Sumter Camp of the Sons of Confederate Veterans, the South Carolina Irish Historical Society, the downtown Rotary, Elks Lodge #242, and Second Presbyterian Church. Additionally, he was a founding member of A Black Tie Affair. He is survived by his wife, Catherine "Winkie" Emma Wall Welborn; a daughter, September Lee "Tami" Welborn Yancone (John); one granddaughter, Mary Bess Yancone; one grandson, Sully Bennett Yancone; a sister, Sandra Jean Welborn Renzy; and four brothers: William Welborn, Lloyd Gresham Welborn, Larry Welborn and Mark Hadmon Welborn. He is also survived by an "adopted" son, Robert Edward Wall (Laura Jean) and several nieces and nephews. Paul spent most of his life married to his best friend...Winkie. Their married life was filled with ups and downs - most ups and mostly laughter and not sobs or sniffles but abounding love for each other. Theirs was a love very few get to experience. Not having more time together was Paul's one regret. His greatest wish was to spend eternity with Winkie in his arms. Remember his love for animals and Irish Setters in particular...in lieu of flowers, please make donation in Paul's memory to the Magnolia Setter Rescue, 17590 S.E. Hwy. 452, Umatilla, FL 32784 or to Second Presbyterian Church, 342 Meeting Street, Charleston, SC 29403. Relatives and Friends of Paul are invited to attend the funeral service Saturday, August 24, 2019 in Second Presbyterian Church, 342 Meeting Street at 11:00 a.m. His visitation will be held Friday in the J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. For those planning to attend his visitation, please remember that Black Tie is optional. Go with God, Paul. We love you now and forever. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www. jhenrystuhr.com . Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 21, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charleston Post & Courier Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close