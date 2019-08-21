Nolan Paul Welborn Charleston - The Relatives and Friends of Nolan Paul Welborn are invited to attend his funeral service Saturday, August 24, 2019 in Second Presbyterian Church, 342 Meeting Street at 11:00 a.m. His visitation will be held Friday in the J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. For those planning to attend his visitation, please remember that Black Tie is optional. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 22, 2019