Nolan Paul Welborn

  • "THE LOVE YOU HAD FOR EACH OTHER IS SO WONDERFULLY OBVIOUS..."
    - PAM JOHNSON
  • "So sorry for your loss. Praying for your family."
    - Gail Watson
  • "Even though we have never met, we have been friends for..."
    - Jerri Williamson
  • "Winkie and Family - Paul was my Supervisor at Naval Weapons..."
  • "Winkie and family, you have our deepest condolences for..."
    - Aggie & Jeff Latyak
Service Information
J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel
232 Calhoun Street
Charleston, SC
29401
(843)-723-2524
Nolan Paul Welborn Charleston - The Relatives and Friends of Nolan Paul Welborn are invited to attend his funeral service Saturday, August 24, 2019 in Second Presbyterian Church, 342 Meeting Street at 11:00 a.m. His visitation will be held Friday in the J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. For those planning to attend his visitation, please remember that Black Tie is optional. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 22, 2019
Funeral Home Details
Charleston, SC   (843) 723-2524
