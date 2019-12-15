Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
Dr. Nona Nurse-Gilliard Summerville - Dr. Nona Nurse-Gilliard peacefully entered into eternal rest on Saturday, December 14, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Nona is the beloved wife and best friend of Dr. William A. Gilliard and dedicated mother of Nicholas Christopher Gilliard. She is the loving daughter of Samuel and Doreen Nurse; sister of Samuel Nurse, Jr.; daughter-in-law of Thelma Gilliard, Martin Grant (Peggy), and Rev. Dr. Robert Deas, Sr. (the late Janie).Final arrangements will be announced by MURRAY'S MORTUARY OF NORTH CHARLESTON,SC. 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
