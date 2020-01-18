|
Nora Faust Summerville - Nora Hogan Faust, 87, of Summerville, SC, entered into eternal rest on January 11, 2020. A Memorial Service with full military honors will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020, 11:00 AM at McAlister-Smith Funeral & Cremation, 869 St. James Avenue, Goose Creek, SC. A private Mass will be held for the residents of Summerville Estates. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at https://www.palmettocs.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 19, 2020