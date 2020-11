Nora Lands ISLE OF PALMS - Nora Lands, long-loved wife of Mel Lands and long-time resident of Isle of Palms, died on November 10, 2020. She is survived by Mel, six children, sixteen grandchildren, and fifteen great-grandchildren. Burial arrangements will be private. The family can be reached at (843) 886-5142. Gifts or masses (preferably Latin) can be directed to Stella Maris Church, Sullivan's Island. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston