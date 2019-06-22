Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
(843) 881-9293
To be announced at a later date
Norbert Samuel Fleisig

Norbert Samuel Fleisig Obituary
Norbert Samuel Fleisig Mt. Pleasant - Norbert Samuel Fleisig, 78, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, husband of the late Marsha Chessher Fleisig died Thursday, June 20, 2019. A Memorial Service is planned for the weekend of July 19-21, 2019. Further details to be announced. Arrangements by J. HENRY STUHR, INC. MOUNT PLEASANT CHAPEL. Norby was born March 17, 1941 in Cranston, Rhode Island, son of the late Jack Fleisig and the late Margaret Bakos Fleisig. A graduate of Brown University, he also earned an MBA from St. Mary's University, and doctoral degree from New York University. Before retiring, Norby was an innovative computer programmer and freelance entrepreneur, developing his own software company. He also worked for NASA during the Polaris Navigation System project, writing the simulator program for the Apollo space shuttle. He was literally at the glass window in Houston when the shuttle took off for the first time. Norby had a brilliant mind and loved solving puzzles, playing poker, listening to music and traveling. His kindness and warm personality were felt by anyone fortunate enough to know him. His jokes, sarcastic wit, knowledge of obscure facts, and incredible card tricks will be sorely missed. He is survived by his daughter, Dr. Loren Fleisig Frankel of Mount Pleasant, SC; his grandson, Brendon Frankel; two granddaughters, Hannah Frankel and Sarah Frankel; his sister, Andrea Fleisig Kaufman of Marshfield, MA; and his niece, Lynlee Kaufman. He was preceded in death by his son, David Fleisig. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 23, 2019
