1/1
Norma C. Smith
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Norma C. Smith Hanahan - It is with great sadness that the family of Norma C. Smith announces her passing on Monday, July 27, 2020, at the age of 81 years. Norma will be lovingly remembered by her son, Clark, daughter-in-law, Stacie, two grandchildren, Nicholas and Kaydee, and sister, Barbara Bell. Norma is predeceased by her husband of 55 years, Clark Jr., daughter, Laura, parents, Norman and Susan Cameron, and sisters, Patricia Lawler and Sandra Cameron. Norma was born on October 26, 1938 in Charleston, South Carolina. She was a 1959 graduate of The Medical University of South Carolina School of Nursing and worked at Roper Hospital for many years. Norma was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother to her family. A private family service will be held later this week. Arrangements are being handled by Carolina Memorial Funerals & Cremation, 7113 Rivers Ave., North Charleston, SC 29406. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carolina Memorial Gardens
7113 RIVERS AVE
North Charleston, SC 29406
8435532228
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Carolina Memorial Gardens

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved