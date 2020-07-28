Norma C. Smith Hanahan - It is with great sadness that the family of Norma C. Smith announces her passing on Monday, July 27, 2020, at the age of 81 years. Norma will be lovingly remembered by her son, Clark, daughter-in-law, Stacie, two grandchildren, Nicholas and Kaydee, and sister, Barbara Bell. Norma is predeceased by her husband of 55 years, Clark Jr., daughter, Laura, parents, Norman and Susan Cameron, and sisters, Patricia Lawler and Sandra Cameron. Norma was born on October 26, 1938 in Charleston, South Carolina. She was a 1959 graduate of The Medical University of South Carolina School of Nursing and worked at Roper Hospital for many years. Norma was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother to her family. A private family service will be held later this week. Arrangements are being handled by Carolina Memorial Funerals & Cremation, 7113 Rivers Ave., North Charleston, SC 29406. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
