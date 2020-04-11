|
Norma Cain Hedrick Attaway Mt. Pleasant - Norma Cain Hedrick Attaway, beloved friend and lover of life and animals, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 after a valiant battle with Leukemia/AML. Due to the recent historic events of COVID-19, a celebration of life has been postponed at this time. A future celebration of Norma's life will be held in the chapel of J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. Norma was born February 8, 1934 in Johnson City, TN the daughter of Calvin F. Cain and Mary Butler Cain. She is survived by her grandchildren - Calvin, Patti, Mark, and Rhys Hedrick, of Concord, California; a stepson, Hubert H. Attaway, III of Charleston and one brother, James Cain (Charlotte) of Johnson City, TN. She is predeceased by her husband, Lt. Colonel Hubert H. Attaway, Jr., and her son, Andre Hedrick. Norma was a retired program analyst with the Southern Division, Naval Facilities Engineering Command. Norma was very active in 12 step recovery, with 38 years of sobriety at the time of her death. She helped many women in their journey of sobriety and was loved by the rooms which she attended regularly until her death. In her retirement, she enjoyed traveling the world; Vegetarianism, Yoga, Ayurveda, and the Turtle team of Sullivan's Island, SC. She spent hours in her garden, growing vegetables, herbs, and various local flowering plants. Her sweet little three-legged rescue dog, Ginger filled her last years with joy, laughter, and walks at Pitt Street Bridge with friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Charleston Animal Society, 2455 Remount Road, North Charleston, SC, 29406; www.charlestonanimalsociety.org. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 12, 2020