Norma "Jean" Coffman Hanahan - Norma Jean Coffman, 85, of Hanahan, SC, passed away November 29, 2019. Jean was born on March 4, 1934 in Greenville, SC to the late Marcus Alexander and Lillie Mae Perry McCall. Jean loved to travel the world, especially cruising. Jean liked to stay busy, always working. She especially cherished her time working at Hanahan High School and then at Ravanel Travel Agency. She loved her four legged companions and her beloved grandchildren. Jean looked forward to her time with the Red Hat Ladies. She was a member of Remount Baptist Church. Her family and neighbors will miss her big picture window that was always perfectly decorated for the upcoming holidays. She is survived by her son, Michael Coffman (Suzanne), a daughter, Rhonda Coffman Pinch (John), and 3 grandchildren, Alison, Ashleigh, and Alex. She is preceded in death by her husband, Arnold Coffman and her son, Daniel Coffman. A Graveside Service will be held Friday, December 6, 2019 at 12:30PM at Carolina Memorial Park Cemetery. A family gathering will be held immediately following the interment at Carolina Memorial Funeral Home. Arrangements entrusted to Carolina Memorial Park, Funerals and Cremations, 7113 Rivers Ave. N. Charleston, SC 29406, 843-797-2222.
