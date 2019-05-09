Norma Gail Murry CHARLESTON -Relatives and friends of Mrs. Norma Gail Murry, 65, of Charleston, SC are invited to attend her Homegoing Services on Saturday, May 11, 2019, 11:00am at SUBURBAN FUNERAL HOME, 2336 Meeting Street Road, N. Charleston, SC 29405. Phone #843-744-9761. Burial will be in Monrovia Cemetery, Oceanic Street, Charleston, SC. She leaves behind to cherish her memories: her children Michael Murry, Stacia Murry, James Major, Sha'Donnie Major and Kadeem Major; sisters Debra Webb, Donna Rouse, Fannie Montgomery (Joseph), and Kathy Major (Thomas); and other relatives and friends. Condolences may be sent to our website: suburbanfh.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 10, 2019