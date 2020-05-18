Norma Herron
1924 - 2020
Norma Herron Charleston - Norma Viard Herron, of Charleston, S.C., entered into eternal rest on May 17, 2020. She was 96 years old and was born on January 3, 1924 in Charleston, S.C. to Eugene and Edna Viard. Norma was residing in Lexington, S.C. at the time of her death. She was a member of Charleston Heights Baptist Church and Grace on the Ashley Baptist Church when she resided in Charleston. Norma dearly loved her family and they were her joy in life. Norma was preceded in death by her husband, Charles H. Herron, Jr., her parents, her brother and her step-grandson, Grant Kirkland. She is survived by her son, Charles (Linda) Herron III of Charleston; daughter, Cindy (Craig) Kennedy of Lexington; grandchildren, Cristin (Richard) Lees, Erin (Erik) Bullock, Suzanne (Tim) Muck, Harrison Herron, Brandon (Chelsea) Kirkland; and 8 great-grandchildren. Memorials of remembrance may be made to the American Heart Association. Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel, is assisting the family. A private graveside service will be held at Carolina Memorial Gardens, Charleston, S.C. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 18 to May 19, 2020.
May 18, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Caughman-Harman Funeral Home
