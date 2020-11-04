Norma Stephens West Vance, SC - Norma Stephens West, 92, of Vance, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest on November 3, 2020 surrounded by her family. Born on January 17, 1928 in Dorchester, South Carolina, Norma was a daughter of the late Barney McKinley Stephens and Mattie Traxler Stephens. Norma graduated from Ridgeville High School and on April 20, 1953. She married Earl Eugene West, Jr., where she then went on to become a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great- grandmother.She enjoyed spending time with all of her family and friends. During her early years, before her health declined, Norma was an active participant as a member of the Providence United Methodist Church and its United Methodist Women's missionary group. Norma is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Earl Eugene West, Jr.; her sisters and brothers-in- law, Gaynell Rhode (D.S.) and Lurene Bilton (James W.); her brother and sister-in-law, Victor Stephens (Bobbie); brothers-in- law, O'Bryan West, Howard West, Raymond West, Heyward West, Leon West, Francis " Cap " West and her sister-in-law, Helen Fersner (Lamar). Those who will most cherish her memory are her daughter, Harriet West Bozard (Freddie) of Vance; her son, Robert E. West (Charmin) of Bowman, South Carolina; her grandchildren, Nicole Rose (Charlee), Madison West, Tiffany Stokes (Matt), Sommer Judy (Keith); her great- grandchildren, Charles Rose, Kayla Stokes, Reece Judy and Bryson Judy; her sisters in law, Marian West, Francine West, Lois West, Annette West and Gayle West. Numerous nieces nephews and extended family. Graveside services to remember and honor Norma's life will be at 2:00 P.M. Friday, November 6, 2020 at the Providence United Methodist Church Cemetery, 4833 Old State Road, Holly Hill, South Carolina. Reverend Justin Ritter, Pastor of the church and Pastor Terry Martin will officiate. Serving as pallbearers will be her nephews, Dennis Rhode, Ricky Rhode, Lynn Rhode, Al Bilton, William Bilton, Glenn Stephens, Barry Stephens, Frank West, Darrell West, William West, Woodie West, Jackson West and David Earl Fersner. The family will receive visitors following the services at the cemetery. The family wishes to thank Norma's current caregiver Margaret Jamison Fuller and her former caregiver, Janie Davis for the loving care they provided her in her most recent years. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Norma`s memory may be sent to the Providence United Methodist Church, in care of Frankie Dantzler, 2988 Bass Drive Santee, SC 29142. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at https://www.avingerfh.com/
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Avinger Funeral Home, 2274 Eutaw Rd., Holly Hill, SC 29059, (803) 496-3434.
