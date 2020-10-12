1/
Norma Viduya
1946 - 2020
Norma Viduya N. Charleston - Norma F. Viduya, 74, of North Charleston, SC, a retired registered nurse and wife of Roger D. Viduya, passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020. Norma was born in Vigan City, Ilocos Sur, Philippines on April 24, 1946 to the late Manuel Famorca and Victoria Arce. Norma was very active in the community and was the past president of the Filipino Nurses Association of the Tri-County Area. In addition to her loving husband of 50 years, Roger, Norma is survived by daughter, Sherry Viduya, M.D. of North Charleston, SC; granddaughter, Victoria Viduya Jesion of North Charleston, SC and brother, Rudolph Famorca of Hanahan, SC. Friends and family are invited to the visitation from 6:00pm until 8:00pm (Rosary at 7:00pm) on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Carolina Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremation located at 7113 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston, SC 29406. 843-797-2222. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00am on Thursday October 15, 2020 at Divine Redeemer Catholic Church located at 1106 Fort Drive, Hanahan, SC 29410. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be made to the American Cancer Society. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared and viewed at www.carolinamemorial.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Carolina Funeral Home
OCT
15
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Divine Redeemer Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Carolina Funeral Home
7113 RIVERS AVE
North Charleston, SC 29406
8437972222
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
