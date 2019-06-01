Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norman Calhoun "Cal" Anderson Sr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Norman Calhoun "Cal" Anderson Sr. Charleston - Norman Calhoun "Cal" Anderson, Sr., 92, passed away on May 30th, 2019, at MUSC in Charleston, SC after a long, courageous battle with cancer. He was born July 22, 1926, in Detroit, Michigan but his family moved shortly thereafter to Richmond, Virginia where he grew up. He received his early education at St. Christopher's School in Richmond, Virginia, and later graduated with honors from Augusta Military Academy in Fort Defiance, Virginia. While there, he was elected president of the Final Ball, being the only second year cadet in the school's long history to be so honored. Following high school graduation, he attended the University of Virginia in Charlottesville where he was a business major. He was a member of Alpha Tau Omega social fraternity and Lambda Pi Eta honor society. Following in his distinguished father's footsteps, he then accepted a position with Life of Virginia in Richmond, as an agent. Within his first year, he had won the company's "Agent of the Month" recognition, which was for being the leading agent in the entire company. In 1953, he was assigned a field training supervisor, moving to Lynchburg, Virginia and working mainly in the Virginia districts. On January 1, 1955, he was promoted to manager of the High Point, North Carolina Agency - the rest is history. He built the agency into one which, over the years, has consistently been one of the leaders. Cal was active in his High Point community and held memberships and board positions in the Rotary Club, United Way, Emerywood Country Club, String and Splinter Club, Uwharrie Council-Boy Scouts of America, Salvation Army, and Wesley Memorial Methodist Church where he also served as a Sunday school teacher. He was also a member of the High Point Arts Council, Historical Society, and North Carolina Museum of History Associates. He loved life and enjoyed dancing and being with his friends especially during the High Point Hungry Supper Club and Quadrille Club events and later in life at The Palms in Mt. Pleasant, SC, where he resided and was called "The Senior Preppie" and famous for his dance steps. Cal was a huge UVA "Wahoo" fan and enjoyed attending and watching the Cav's games. He was never a fair weather fan. There was always next season. His other sport passion was tennis. He and his wife, Sue, were regulars serving on and off the court at Emerywood Country Club playing a very active role in the tennis committee. His most favorite times were spending with family at his "Happy Place" on Pawley's Island where he spent holidays and summers for 35 years. He was "mayor" of the beach at Litchfield where he always welcomed everyone to the island during his three walks a day. Cal was preceded in death by his parents Harry Pierce Anderson, Sr. and Julia Zeigler Anderson, his brother Harry Pierce Anderson, Jr. and beloved wife of 65 years, Sue Smith Anderson. He is survived by his sons, Norman Calhoun "Andy" Anderson, Jr (wife Charlotte) of Savannah, GA, and James Turner Smith Anderson of Charleston, SC, and a granddaughter, Allison King Anderson of Savannah/Nashville, TN. Calhoun will be remembered as a kind and honorable man - a true Virginia Gentleman. A memorial service will be held later in the summer in Richmond, VA. Visit our guestbook at



