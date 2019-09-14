Norman Crawford Greenville, SC - Norman Leviner Crawford, II, 50, of Greenville, SC, formerly of Moncks Corner, SC, a business developer for Vessel Medical, died Thursday at his residence. His funeral will be 11:00 AM Monday morning, September 16, 2019, in the CHAPEL OF DIAL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME, MONCKS CORNER. Interment will follow in the Bonneau Baptist Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6:00 until 8:00 PM Sunday evening. The family requests memorials be made to The Citadel Foundation, 171 Moultrie St., Charleston, SC 29409.Mr. Crawford was born December 19, 1968, in Charleston, SC, a son of Norman L. "Doll" Crawford and Amelia Henderson Crawford DeWitt. He received his bachelor's degree from The Citadel, and was a life member of The Citadel Alumni Association. Mr. Crawford enjoyed attending Citadel football games, studying history and genealogy, and reading. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Pete and Pearl Leviner Crawford, and George and Blanche Richey Henderson.Surviving are, his mother and step-father, Wayne DeWitt, of Goose Creek; a sister, Yvette Helmly and her husband, Robbie, of Pinopolis; a nephew, John N. Black of Moncks Corner; three aunts, Sandra H. Matthews of Moncks Corner, Betty McCaskill and her husband, Lee, of Charleston, and Grace N. Henderson of Moncks Corner; an uncle, Peter "Bunny" Crawford of Bonneau; and numerous cousins. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 15, 2019