Norman Lee Vanderhorst, Sr. MT. PLEASANT - Mr. Norman Lee Vanderhorst, Sr., 56, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, husband of Mrs. Janet Vanderhorst, passed away Friday, February 28, 2020. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Joshua Baptist Church, 2482 Faber Rd., North Charleston, SC 29405. He will be laid to rest in Joshua Baptist Church Cemetery, 2641 Bennett Yard Rd., North Charleston, SC 29405 with Military Honors. Viewing will be this evening at the church from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. He was preceded in death by his father, Elijah Vanderhorst. He is also survived by his loving children: Norman Lee Vanderhorst, Jr., Natasha Miles (Leon) and Janay Vanderhorst; grandchildren: Ne'khia Miles, Na'khiera Miles, Leon Miles, Jr., Jaydon Vanderhorst and Jada Singleton; mother, Anna Lee Vanderhorst, siblings: Sylvia Allen, Jerome Vanderhorst (Veronica), Eric Vanderhorst (Mari), Eyvette Gethers (Anthony) and Mark Vanderhorst (Theresa) and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
