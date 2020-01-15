|
Norman Lester Wade LADSON - The relatives and friend of Mr. Norman Lester Wade, 57, of Ladson, SC are invited to attend his Homegoing services on Friday, January 17, 2020, 12:00pm at Wesley United Methodist Church, 3242 Ladson Rd, Ladson, SC 29456. Walk thru will be Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 6-8pm at THE MINISTRY OF RIVERS FUNERAL HOME.His burial will be in Cherry Hill Cemetery, Ladson, SC. He leaves to cherish his memories his siblings: Samuel Graylin Wade (Phyllis) of Orangeburg, SC, Joseph Ronald Wade of Ladson, SC, Lord Wade (Janet) of Ladson, SC, Robin Williams (Curtis) of Piedmont, SC, Cheryl Wade Frasier (Anthony) of Summerville, SC and Dedra Wade of Ladson, SC; other relatives and friends. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 16, 2020