Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
THE MINISTRY OF RIVERS FUNERAL HOME
Service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
12:00 PM
Wesley United Methodist Church
3242 Ladson Rd
Ladson, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Norman Wade
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norman Lester Wade

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norman Lester Wade Obituary
Norman Lester Wade LADSON - The relatives and friend of Mr. Norman Lester Wade, 57, of Ladson, SC are invited to attend his Homegoing services on Friday, January 17, 2020, 12:00pm at Wesley United Methodist Church, 3242 Ladson Rd, Ladson, SC 29456. Walk thru will be Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 6-8pm at THE MINISTRY OF RIVERS FUNERAL HOME.His burial will be in Cherry Hill Cemetery, Ladson, SC. He leaves to cherish his memories his siblings: Samuel Graylin Wade (Phyllis) of Orangeburg, SC, Joseph Ronald Wade of Ladson, SC, Lord Wade (Janet) of Ladson, SC, Robin Williams (Curtis) of Piedmont, SC, Cheryl Wade Frasier (Anthony) of Summerville, SC and Dedra Wade of Ladson, SC; other relatives and friends. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norman's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -