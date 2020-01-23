|
Norman McNeil Mt. Pleasant - The relatives and friends of Mr. Norman McNeil are invited to attend his Home-Going Celebration 11:00 AM, Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Olive Branch African Methodist Episcopal Church, 1734 Highway 17 North, Mt. Pleasant, SC. Viewing will be held from 3:00 PM - 8:00 PM, Friday, January 24, 2020 at the mortuary. Interment - Olive Branch AME Church Cemetery. Mr. McNeil leaves to cherish his precious memories with his wife, Shanta B. McNeil; his children, Quantisa McNeil, Trayshawn McNeil, Courtree Mack, Aiden McNeil and Alice McNeil; grandchildren, Malachi Bailem and Atayah McNeil; his loving and devoted parents, Marie (Leroy) Pinckney, and Robert Green, Sr.; sisters, Davana (Ralph) Carlton, Karen Pinckney and Brenda Pinckney; brothers, Clifton L. Pinckney, Tyrone (Tasha) Pinckney, Curtiss (Elizabeth) Pinckney, Bruce Pinckney, Robert Green, Jr., Mark (Vanessa) Pinckney, Thomas (Tiese) Pinckney and Marvin Robinson; and a host of other relatives and friends. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 24, 2020