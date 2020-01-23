Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Murray's Mortuary
4060 Rivers Ave
North Charleston, SC 29405
(843) 744-5488
Resources
More Obituaries for Norman McNeil
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norman McNeil

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norman McNeil Obituary
Norman McNeil Mt. Pleasant - The relatives and friends of Mr. Norman McNeil are invited to attend his Home-Going Celebration 11:00 AM, Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Olive Branch African Methodist Episcopal Church, 1734 Highway 17 North, Mt. Pleasant, SC. Viewing will be held from 3:00 PM - 8:00 PM, Friday, January 24, 2020 at the mortuary. Interment - Olive Branch AME Church Cemetery. Mr. McNeil leaves to cherish his precious memories with his wife, Shanta B. McNeil; his children, Quantisa McNeil, Trayshawn McNeil, Courtree Mack, Aiden McNeil and Alice McNeil; grandchildren, Malachi Bailem and Atayah McNeil; his loving and devoted parents, Marie (Leroy) Pinckney, and Robert Green, Sr.; sisters, Davana (Ralph) Carlton, Karen Pinckney and Brenda Pinckney; brothers, Clifton L. Pinckney, Tyrone (Tasha) Pinckney, Curtiss (Elizabeth) Pinckney, Bruce Pinckney, Robert Green, Jr., Mark (Vanessa) Pinckney, Thomas (Tiese) Pinckney and Marvin Robinson; and a host of other relatives and friends. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norman's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Murray's Mortuary
Download Now