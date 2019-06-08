Norman Ross Gienow N. Charleston - Norman Ross Gienow, 79, of North Charleston, husband of Cynthia "Cindy" Grace Mowry, passed away Friday, June 7, 2019 at his residence. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 5 o'clock to 7 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. A service will begin at 7 o'clock. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Salvation Army 6209 Rivers Ave, North Charleston, SC 29406 or American Breast Cancer Association, 113 Redbud Lane, Augusta, GA 30907. Norman was born on January 29, 1940 in Yorkton, Saskatchewan, Canada, son of the late Norman and Martha Gienow. Survivors in addition to his wife Cindy are: one son: Kevin Gienow of Baltimore, MD; one daughter: Michelle Gienow of Baltimore, MD; three grandsons: Steven Gienow, Benjamin Gienow, and Karl Gienow all of Baltimore; two brothers: Dennis Gienow (Isabel) of Niagara Falls, Canada and Daniel "Bud" Gienow (Lylia) of Florida; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by one brother: Ronald Gienow. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary