Norman "Spike" William Kline, Sr. Charleston - Norman "Spike" William Kline, Sr., 86, of Charleston, South Carolina, husband of Mary, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, October 19, 2019. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, October 23, 2019 in Holy Spirit Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3075 Bees Ferry Road at 2:00 p.m. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will be Private. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel. Norman is survived by his wife of 54 years, Mary; sons Norman "Spike" W. Kline, Jr., (Beverly) and Brett F. Kline (Jenny); brothers, Richard M. Kline, Sr., and William Y. Kline (Iris); grandchildren Hudson Kline, Mary Frances Kline, and Parker Kline. Norman was born July 5, 1933, in Charleston, South Carolina, son of the late Albert R. Kline and the late Annie Y. Kline. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, and later worked with Southern Bell and AT&T for 36 years. Norman was a member of St. Andrews Lutheran Church, which later became Holy Spirit Evangelical Lutheran Church. He spent his retirement years traveling with his beloved wife and watching the Atlanta Braves, whom he often referred to as a bunch of damn hams. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Spirit Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3075 Bees Ferry Road, Charleston, SC 29414. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 22, 2019