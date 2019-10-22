Norman William "Spike" Kline Sr.

Service Information
J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC
29414
(843)-763-7664
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Holy Spirit Evangelical Lutheran Church
3075 Bees Ferry Road
Charleston, SC
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Holy Spirit Evangelical Lutheran Church
3075 Bees Ferry Road
Charleston, SC
Obituary
Norman "Spike" William Kline, Sr. Charleston - The funeral service for Norman "Spike" William Kline, Sr., will be held Wednesday, October 23, 2019 in Holy Spirit Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3075 Bees Ferry Road at 2:00 p.m. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will be Private. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Spirit Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3075 Bees Ferry Road, Charleston, SC 29414. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 23, 2019
bullet U.S. Army bullet World War II
