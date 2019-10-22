Norman "Spike" William Kline, Sr. Charleston - The funeral service for Norman "Spike" William Kline, Sr., will be held Wednesday, October 23, 2019 in Holy Spirit Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3075 Bees Ferry Road at 2:00 p.m. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will be Private. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Spirit Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3075 Bees Ferry Road, Charleston, SC 29414. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 23, 2019