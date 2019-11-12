Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Novella "Joyce" Howerton. View Sign Service Information Carolina Funeral Home 7113 RIVERS AVE North Charleston , SC 29406 (843)-797-2222 Calling hours 6:30 PM - 8:30 PM Carolina Funeral Home 7113 RIVERS AVE North Charleston , SC 29406 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Carolina Funeral Home 7113 RIVERS AVE North Charleston , SC 29406 View Map Burial Following Services Carolina Memorial Park, Valor Section Send Flowers Obituary

Novella "Joyce" Howerton Cape Coral, FL- Novella "Joyce" Howerton of Cape Coral, FL, passed away on Sunday November 10, 2019, At the age of 88. She was born on March 01, 1931, in Lexington, KY to Armel K. and Rena Terhune Thompson. She was predeceased by her husband Walter R. (T-Bird/Jack) Howerton. Joyce was a graduate and member of the National Honor Society of Lafayette High School in Lexington, Ky. She also attended Trident Technical College. She shared with her husband, 22 years of Military Service along with both of them retiring from Civil Service. Her memberships included, Charleston Chapter of Federally Employed Women, MENSA America, Order of Eastern Star, Court #7 of Amaranthe, Ladies of the Oriental Shrine - Araba, Daughters of the Nile, Lotus Shrine Guild, NSDAR - Charter Member, National Kentucky & Florida Huguenot Society, Society of Boonesborough, KY, Honorable Order of KY Colonels. She taught Sunday school for 45 years. She was a former member of Wando Woods Baptist Church and Wassamassaw Baptist Church in SC. Currently she was a member Daybreak Fellowship of Cape Coral, FL. She is survived by a son, Jack T. and wife Kay (Stevenson) Howerton of North Ft Myers, FL.; granddaughters, Kimberly A. (Norman) Campbell, Melissa K. (Will) Dixon, and Shannon M. (CJ) Cancro; great-grandchildren, Dalton (Erin) Anderson, Taylor (Nick) Hummell, Brianna (Justine) Youmans, Rhett Crocker, CJ Cancro, Jr., and Samantha Cancro; and great-great-grandsons, Drayton Hummell and Michael James Anderson and several nephews. Joyce was predeceased by her sisters, Adrienne Wells and Sharon Storm. In Lieu of Flowers please make donations to the in Tampa, FL or The Salvation Army. The family will receive friends from 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM on Friday, November 15, 2019 at Carolina Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, November 16, 2019 in the Chapel of Carolina Memorial Funeral Home in North Charleston, SC. Burial will follow in Carolina Memorial Park, Valor Section. Arrangements entrusted to Carolina Memorial Park, Funerals and Cremations, 7113 Rivers Ave. North Charleston, SC 29406, 843-797-2222. Online condolences can be made to the family by visiting



Novella "Joyce" Howerton Cape Coral, FL- Novella "Joyce" Howerton of Cape Coral, FL, passed away on Sunday November 10, 2019, At the age of 88. She was born on March 01, 1931, in Lexington, KY to Armel K. and Rena Terhune Thompson. She was predeceased by her husband Walter R. (T-Bird/Jack) Howerton. Joyce was a graduate and member of the National Honor Society of Lafayette High School in Lexington, Ky. She also attended Trident Technical College. She shared with her husband, 22 years of Military Service along with both of them retiring from Civil Service. Her memberships included, Charleston Chapter of Federally Employed Women, MENSA America, Order of Eastern Star, Court #7 of Amaranthe, Ladies of the Oriental Shrine - Araba, Daughters of the Nile, Lotus Shrine Guild, NSDAR - Charter Member, National Kentucky & Florida Huguenot Society, Society of Boonesborough, KY, Honorable Order of KY Colonels. She taught Sunday school for 45 years. She was a former member of Wando Woods Baptist Church and Wassamassaw Baptist Church in SC. Currently she was a member Daybreak Fellowship of Cape Coral, FL. She is survived by a son, Jack T. and wife Kay (Stevenson) Howerton of North Ft Myers, FL.; granddaughters, Kimberly A. (Norman) Campbell, Melissa K. (Will) Dixon, and Shannon M. (CJ) Cancro; great-grandchildren, Dalton (Erin) Anderson, Taylor (Nick) Hummell, Brianna (Justine) Youmans, Rhett Crocker, CJ Cancro, Jr., and Samantha Cancro; and great-great-grandsons, Drayton Hummell and Michael James Anderson and several nephews. Joyce was predeceased by her sisters, Adrienne Wells and Sharon Storm. In Lieu of Flowers please make donations to the in Tampa, FL or The Salvation Army. The family will receive friends from 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM on Friday, November 15, 2019 at Carolina Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, November 16, 2019 in the Chapel of Carolina Memorial Funeral Home in North Charleston, SC. Burial will follow in Carolina Memorial Park, Valor Section. Arrangements entrusted to Carolina Memorial Park, Funerals and Cremations, 7113 Rivers Ave. North Charleston, SC 29406, 843-797-2222. Online condolences can be made to the family by visiting www.carolinamemorial.com . Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 13, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charleston Post & Courier Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close