Nyasia Tiwana Monaye Aiken N. CHARLESTON - Ms. Nyasia Tiwana Monaye Aiken, 20, of North Charleston, South Carolina, a worker with Lowes and MUSC, answered the summons of our heavenly father to retire from the labors here on earth to her rewards in heaven on Sunday, May 31, 2020. Nyasia leaves to cherish her memories her parents, Ms. Latwana Aiken and Mr. JaQuan M. Washington; siblings, Kiondre Washington, Virgiree Rivers, Tianna M. Washington, JaQuan M. Washington, Jr., Janiyah Washington, Lakeisha Washington, Nevaeh Aiken and Judah Chivers; grandmother, Mrs. Patricia Aiken. Nyasia is preceded in death by her grandmother, the late Annette Jarvis. The family will receive friends at: 2306 Kent Ave., North Charleston, SC. Expressions of Love may be sent to Nyasia's family at www.pasley'smortuary.com. Arrangements Are Entrusted To PASLEYS MORTUARY LLC, 1115 5th Ave Maryville, Charleston, SC. 843-571-2300. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.