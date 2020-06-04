Nyasia Tiwana Monaye Aiken
Nyasia Tiwana Monaye Aiken N. CHARLESTON - The relatives and friends of Ms. Nyasia Tiwana Monaye Aiken will celebrate her life at a Graveside Service Monday, June 7, 2020, 11:00 am in Payne Memorial Gardens, Grimball Rd, James Island, SC., Rev. Charlie L. Murray, officiating. Visitation will be held at the mortuary Sunday from 4-8 PM. Nyasia leaves to cherish her memories her parents, Ms. Latwana Aiken and Mr. JaQuan M. Washington; siblings, Kiondre Washington, Virgiree Rivers, Tianna M. Washington, JaQuan M. Washington, Jr., Janiyah Washington, Lakeisha Washington, Nevaeh Aiken and Judah Chivers; grandmother, Mrs. Patricia Aiken. Arrangements Are Entrusted To PASLEYS MORTUARY LLC, 1115 5th Ave Maryville, Charleston, SC. 843-571-2300. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Pasley's Mortuary
1115 5Th Ave
Charleston, SC 29407
(843) 571-2300
