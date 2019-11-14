Nyasia Wise Mt. Pleasant - The family of Ms. Nyasia S. Wise announces her celebration of life services which will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 1:00PM at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness 4600 Appian Way N. Charleston, SC. Interment: Oceanview Cemetery. Viewing for Ms. Wise will be on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 4:00-7:00PM at Dickerson Mortuary, LLC. Nyasia is resting peacefully in the care and comfort of DICKERSON MORTUARY, LLC "Where Service Is The Key" 4700 Rivers Ave. N. Charleston, SC 29405 Phone (843) 718-0144. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 15, 2019