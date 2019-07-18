O'Neal "Slick" Campbell Charleston - The family of Mr. O'Neal "Slick" Campbell announces his celebration of life services which will be held on MONDAY, July 22, 2019 11:00AM at Line Street Church of God 192 Line St. Charleston, SC. Interment: Johnson Cemetery. Mr. Campbell is the father of Vernesa G. Autry, Pamela Aleisha Williams and Carona M. Campbell; the son of William H. Campbell and Caroline Collier; the brother of William H. Campbell, Eleanor Morgan (Jacob), Janice Major, Louis Campbell, Lois Smith, Johnthan Campbell, Lisco Campbell (Breada), Marvin Campbell (Candee), Patricia Campbell, Alethia Campbell, Kimberly Campbell, Williemae Campbell, Annamae Campbell, and Daisy Me Thomas (Clayton). Viewing for Mr. Campbell will be on SUNDAY, July 21, 2019 from 4:00-7:00PM at Dickerson Mortuary, LLC. Condolences may be sent to the family at dickersonmortuary.net. "Slick" is resting peacefully in the care and comfort of DICKERSON MORTUARY, LLC. "Where Service Is The Key" 4700 Rivers Ave. N. Charleston, SC 29403 Phone (843) 718-0144. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 19, 2019