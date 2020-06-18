O'Neil Cantey, Jr. Indianapolis, IN - The relatives and friends of Mr. O'Neil Cantey, Jr. are invited to attend his Graveside Service 11:00 AM, Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Gardens, 2915 Ashley Phosphate Road, North Charleston, SC. A public viewing will be held Friday, June 19, 2020 from 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM at the mortuary. He leaves to cherish loving memories of his life: his sister, Rev. Dr. Ethel C. S. Bothuel of Gainesville, Virginia; four nephews, Danny O. Atchison of Charleston, South Carolina, Charles E. Smith II and Arnold A. Smith of Washington, DC, and Marvin Bothuel, II (Danielle) of Silver Spring, Maryland; grandnephews, Damion O. Atchison, Major US Army (Dena) currently stationed in Germany, and Marjani Smith (Bothuel) of Silver Spring, Maryland; grandniece, Daedra Olivia Atchison Slaughter of Orlando, Florida, and a host of other relatives and friends. Due to COVID-19 protocols, we ask that you please wear a mask and practice social distancing. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488.