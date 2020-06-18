O'Neil Cantey Jr.
O'Neil Cantey, Jr. Indianapolis, IN - The relatives and friends of Mr. O'Neil Cantey, Jr. are invited to attend his Graveside Service 11:00 AM, Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Gardens, 2915 Ashley Phosphate Road, North Charleston, SC. A public viewing will be held Friday, June 19, 2020 from 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM at the mortuary. He leaves to cherish loving memories of his life: his sister, Rev. Dr. Ethel C. S. Bothuel of Gainesville, Virginia; four nephews, Danny O. Atchison of Charleston, South Carolina, Charles E. Smith II and Arnold A. Smith of Washington, DC, and Marvin Bothuel, II (Danielle) of Silver Spring, Maryland; grandnephews, Damion O. Atchison, Major US Army (Dena) currently stationed in Germany, and Marjani Smith (Bothuel) of Silver Spring, Maryland; grandniece, Daedra Olivia Atchison Slaughter of Orlando, Florida, and a host of other relatives and friends. Due to COVID-19 protocols, we ask that you please wear a mask and practice social distancing. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488.



Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
