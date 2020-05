Odell Simmons White Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Odell Simmons White are invited to attend her Graveside Service 12:00 PM, Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Sunset Memorial Gardens, 2915 Ashley Phosphate Road, North Charleston, SC. A public viewing will be held Friday, May 1, 2020, from 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM at the mortuary. Mrs. White leaves to cherish her memories: three loving children, Donna W. Sanders (Robert), Darlene White and Gregg White (Tracey); one sister, Mildred S. Chapman; one brother, Jessie L. Simmons; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Sadie W. Gilliard (James) and Albertha W. Etheridge; one brother-in-law, Carl White (Annette); and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com . Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC, 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston