Odell Simmons White
Odell Simmons White Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Odell Simmons White are invited to attend her Graveside Service 12:00 PM, Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Sunset Memorial Gardens, 2915 Ashley Phosphate Road, North Charleston, SC. A public viewing will be held Friday, May 1, 2020, from 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM at the mortuary. Mrs. White leaves to cherish her memories: three loving children, Donna W. Sanders (Robert), Darlene White and Gregg White (Tracey); one sister, Mildred S. Chapman; one brother, Jessie L. Simmons; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Sadie W. Gilliard (James) and Albertha W. Etheridge; one brother-in-law, Carl White (Annette); and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC, 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Murray's Mortuary
4060 Rivers Ave
North Charleston, SC 29405
(843) 744-5488
