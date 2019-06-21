In Loving Memory Of Our Mother and Grandmother (Grand) The biggest Green Bay fan EVER ODELL W. COAXUM January 2, 1944 ~ June 22, 2016 (11:40 pm) Mom/Grand our mind still talks to you. Our heart still looks for you. Our soul knows you are at peace. You will always be with us, like a handprint on our heart. Sadly missed by your children Samantha, Jeannette and James, grandchildren aka (Grand) Dwight and Virginia, brothers Sammy Jr., Thomas and John, special aunt Betty R. Brown, Family and Friends.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 22, 2019