O'Neal Frasier Johns Island - The relatives and friends of the late Mr. O'Neal Frasier and those of his beloved wife, the late Yvonne Wine Frasier, Loving Children, Marchetta Frasier, Clinton (Jacquetta) Frasier, Lorne Joshua (Shakema) Frasier are all invited to attend his Celebration of Life Service, 11 AM, Friday, February 14, 2020 at Wesley United Methodist Church, 2718 River Road, Johns Island, SC. Interment: Church Cemetery. Mr. Frasier will lie in state from 10 AM until the hour of service. NO WAKE. Viewing for Mr. Frasier will be held from 3PM to 7PM here at the Chapel. Final arrangements entrusted to the care of WALKER'S MORTUARY "CHAPEL OF PEACE," 3407 Old Pond Road, Johns Island, SC, Phone: (843) 559-0341, FAX: (843) 559-3415. www.walkersmortuary.com Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 13, 2020
