Olah Gaynell Hodges Perry Adams Run, SC - Olah Gaynell Hodges Perry, 98, of Adams Run, wife of the late Cleveland Otto Perry, Sr., passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Roper Hospital. Family and friends are invited to attend her visitation on Sunday, October 4, 2020 from 1 o'clock to 3 o'clock at Hopewell Baptist Church, 6869 Parkers Ferry Rd., Adams Run, SC 29426. A funeral service will begin at 3 o'clock at Hopewell Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Hopewell Baptist Church Cemetery. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Hopewell Baptist church, 6869 Parkers Ferry Rd., Adams Run, SC 29426. Olah was born on February 28, 1922 in Jacksonboro, SC, daughter of the late Kenneth Hiram and Elvie Loutisha Crosby Hodges. She was a member of Hopewell Baptist church. She was a Sunday school teacher for over 38 years. Olah was a teacher all her life and in every area of her life from teaching her children, to church, and to others. She enjoyed gardening and was a member of the Eastern Star for 40 years. Survivors include: eight children: Janet Fulton of Walterboro, Julia Ann Robertson of Adams Run, Matilda Black of Ravenel, Cleveland "Steve" Otto Perry, Jr. of Charleston, Olah Gaynell Hiers (Danny) of Landrum, Mary Jane Ryder (Denny) of Clearwater, FL, Paul Henry Perry of Cottageville, and Leticia Eyvonne Simpson of Cheraw; 30 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; 14 great-great-grandchildren; and brother, Virgil Hodges of Summerville. In addition to her husband and her parents are: eight siblings: Johnny Hiram Perry, Raleigh Hodges, Vertice Bilton, Kenneth Hiram Hodges, George Franklin Hodges, Nell Panek, John Hodges, and Jesse Cleveland Hodges. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com
