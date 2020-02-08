Home

Ole Henrik Caroe

Ole Henrik Caroe Obituary
Ole Henrik Caroe MT. PLEASANT - Ole Henrik Caroe entered into eternal rest Sunday, February 2, 2020, at the age of 84. He was born in Copenhagen, Denmark, December 12, 1935, son of Aage Christian Caroe and Emilie Moustgaard Caroe. Ole worked for the Danish shipping company MAERSK Mc-KINNEY MOLLER, starting at the age of 16. During that time he served in the Danish Army and retired as a Lieutenant. Ole traveled the world working for MAERSK and came back to Denmark in 1968 where he married his bride of 51 years Ingelise Schoch Caroe. In 1969 Maersk brought Ole and Ingelise to Los Angeles, California and then to Westfield, New Jersey in 1970. He worked in the World Trade Center 2 from 1973-1993 until MAERSK, New York moved out to the suburbs in Madison, New Jersey. After 50 years working for MAERSK, Ole retired in 2001 and moved to Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, residing in Dunes West. He is survived by his wife Ingelise Caroe; daughters Christina Wunderle (Max) of West Simsbury, Connecticut and Mei-Mei Bates-Driggers (Michael) of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina; 6 grandchildren, Sutton, Hagen, Torben, Logan, Hunter and Gabby. Arrangements by Charleston Cremation Center. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ole's name, to Keil Center of Franke Nursing Home and Roper Hospice. A celebration of life is planned for a later date in the spring. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 9, 2020
