Resources
More Obituaries for Olease McCray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Olease McCray

Olease McCray Obituary
Olease McCray Charleston - Olease Boone McCray of Charleston, SC passed away on August 14, 2019 at the age of 95. She was born on January 4, 1924 in Charleston, SC. She is the daughter of Jessie Olivia (Freeman) and John Daniel Boone. She was preceded in death by her husband, Franklin Gibbs McCray Sr. and her son, Franklin Jr. She is survived by her daughters, Olease, Pat, Sylvia, Cynthia, Gail(Mel) and Pam(Curtis); 19 grands, 32 great-grands and 2 great-great- grands. A Memorial Service will be held on August 30, 2019 @ 12 pm at McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, 347 Folly Rd., Chas. SC 29412. Memorial contributions may be made to Pat M. Chisolm. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted @ www.mcalister-smith.com. Arrangements entrusted to McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, Chas. SC. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Aug. 20 to Aug. 28, 2019
