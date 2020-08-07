Olease Smith Charleston - Mrs. Olease Smith, 90, entered into eternal rest on Friday, August 7, 2020 Residence: Charleston, SC. Mrs. Smith is the widow of Mr. Booker T. Smith; daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Robert and Eunice Scott; mother of Vera Smith, Laverne Smith, Vyrain Smith, Michelle Smith, Robin Smith, and the late Oleather Smith; grandmother of Terell Smith, Darren J. Smith, Tyreece Smith, Lauren Smith and Tanisha Smith; twin sister of the late Mr. Robert Scott; and the aunt of Mr. Clifford Scott (Malvina). Mrs. Smith was a retired drycleaner operator. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com
